With a history of land disputes behind it, Brookhaven Park is ready to start construction.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for July 24 at 5 p.m. to kick off improvements being made to the park.

Brookhaven and DeKalb County have been squabbling about the eastern portion of the park for years. In 2020, the two parties exchanged dozens of emails and held 10 meetings about the park. Brookhaven filed a lawsuit, which was settled in April 2022 when DeKalb sold the land to the city for $1.

“I am thrilled that we have been able to get moving to fulfill the community’s vision of the Brookhaven Park Master Plan,” said District 3 Councilwoman Madeleine Simmons. “Once complete, the park will have more amenities for families of all ages to enjoy.”

Planned improvements include a larger parking lot and a new building at the dog park that will include restrooms, a pavilion, and a deck with grills. A new, larger playground with restrooms and a small pavilion will replace the current play area.

At the June 13 city council meeting, members voted unanimously to approve spending $706,504 with Kompani on playground equipment and installation and $7.2 million with TriScapes on renovating and improving the lot. The city’s parks bond will pay for improvements.