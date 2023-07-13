In the midst of the summer heat, we’ve been recommending a lot of recipes designed to help you cool off. This watermelon, fete, and arugula salad from Marlow’s Tavern is no different.

Executive Chef John Metz brings this tasty, fresh salad to the table this week. Make it for yourself at home before heading over to Marlow’s Tavern for a delicious dinner.

Check out the full recipe below.

Marlow’s Tavern’s Watermelon, Feta, and Arugula Salad.

Marlow’s Tavern’s Watermelon, Feta, and Arugula Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

Watermelon, 10 oz., sliced in 1” cubes

Arugula, ½ cup

Feta Cheese, 2 tbsp

Salt & Pepper Mix, 1 pinch to season

Pickled Ginger, 1 tbsp minced

Balsamic Glaze, 2 tsp

Olive Oil, 1 tbsp

Basil Chiffonade, 1 tbsp to garnish

Directions:

In a mixing bowl combine watermelon, arugula, feta, salt and pepper and pickled ginger. Add the olive oil and balsamic glaze, and toss lightly to combine. Be careful not to break up the large

chunks of watermelon. Place the salad in the center of a bowl, carefully stacking the watermelon and piling the salad high. Garnish with the basil chiffonade. Serve!