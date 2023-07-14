Reimagine the Legacy: Honoring Congressman John Lewis is an annual

memorial initiative led by Central Atlanta Progress that encourages reflection, learning, celebration, and action, all centered around the life and legacy of the late Congressman.



Program activities take place across the city between July 17 and July 30, commemorating the days when Lewis passed away and was laid to rest in 2020.

The initiative culminates with a personal moment of reflection through the ringing of bells at 11:00 a.m. on July 30, 2023. Bells will ring throughout the Atlanta community and beyond for 80 seconds, honoring the Congressman’s 80 years of life.



Free personal handbells are available for pick up July 17-29 at these Downtown locations



100 Peachtree | Available daily in the lobby from July 17th – 29th

SPARK Innovation Lab (228 Auburn Avenue) | Open Monday – Friday from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Woodruff Park Game Cart | Available 12:00 – 5:00 PM (Closed Mondays and Wednesdays)

191 Peachtree Tower | Available in the lobby July 18th – 20th from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Featured programs & activities



John Lewis Forever Stamp (Courtesy USPS.com)

Take action

Points of interest



Visit the following locations for continued education and inspiration.

John Lewis HERO Mural

Voted Best Mural in Atlanta by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, this mural honors civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis and is part of The Loss Prevention’s HERO series. Their goal is to honor local heroes who have made a lasting contribution to Atlanta and to the betterment of society at large.



National Center for Civil and Human Rights

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights pays homage to the American civil rights movement, and it brings current global human rights issues to the forefront. The center is a perfect starting point for exploring Atlanta’s history in civil and human rights. Congressman Lewis was a part of the Freedom Rides, the March on Washington, and Freedom Summer. His support for voting rights in the March from Selma to Montgomery on Mar. 7, 1965, led to an attack by state troopers fracturing his skull. The attacks meant to stop Lewis in his tracks could not hold him down, creating a legacy of service to others in the name of equal rights. Learn more about Congressman John Lewis and other civil rights icons at The Center.



The King Center

Established in 1968 by Coretta Scott King, The King Center is the official, living memorial dedicated to the advancement of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., leader of America’s greatest nonviolent movement for justice, equality, and peace. View unique exhibits illustrating Dr. King’s life and teachings, visit the King Center’s Library, Archives, his birth home, Dr. and Mrs. King’s final resting place, and

other facilities.



Atlanta History Center

This 33-acre campus features award-winning exhibitions, historic houses, and gardens. Their “Black Atlanta” exhibition is on view now and features assets from the collections of Kenan Research Center. The photography in this display reflects the rich stories of Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities, the Civil Rights Movement, and those of African American educators, entertainers, and

athletes.



Visit www.ReimagineTheLegacy.com for more information.