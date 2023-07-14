Underground Atlanta in the summer of 2020.

Underground Atlanta has terminated its lease with Atlanta Brewing Company after the brewery failed to begin construction, according to a report from Urbanize Atlanta.

Atlanta Brewing announced last summer that it would transform the old visitors center space on Upper Alabama Street into an 8,600 square foot brewery, taproom and restaurant. The company planned to move from its current location in northwest Atlanta.

The brewery was supposed to open by the end of 2022, but construction never commenced, leading to the termination of the lease.

“We’re really sad to announce that unfortunately, Underground Atlanta had to recently terminate the lease due to construction not commencing since our announcement and the [brewery’s] inability to fulfill other lease obligations,” Mary Turner, Lalani Ventures senior vice president and head of leasing, wrote in an email to Urbanize Atlanta.

Turner noted that Underground still hope to open a beer-centric concept in the former visitors center. Inquires by Urbanize Atlanta to Atlanta Brewing Company were not returned.

This is the second food and beverage concept to never make it beyond the concept stage at Underground. Restaurateur Robert Montwaid – the name behind Chattahoochee Food Works on the Westside and Gansevoort Market in New York City – planned to open a food hall, but the plan never came to fruition.

Underground was purchased by Lalani Ventures in 2020 and has become home to The Masquerade nightclub, while MJQ Concourse has announced it will move to the old Dante’s Down the Hatch space next year.