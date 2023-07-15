Join Ser Familia in a celebration of Puerto Rican arts on July 23 with a festival featuring the cultural food and music of the state.

The ninth annual event will showcase the traditional dishes, sounds and rhythms of the diverse heritage in Puerto Rico.

Ser Familia, an Atlanta nonprofit that provides mental health services to the Hispanic community will host the popular event that expects over 1,500 guests to convene in Truist Park from 4-8 p.m.

SanSe Atlanta will feature a performance by merengue artists Grupo Mania from Puerto Rico. In addition to live music, the festival will also highlight food and cocktails led by Puerto Rican chefs and local community leaders.

SanSe is based on the San Sebastian Street Festival, first held in the 1950s to commemorate the life of Saint Sebastian and to raise money to repair a church in San Juan.

The Atlanta festival will be raising money to support Ser Familia’s mission to provide preventative family services. Their goal is to equip the Latin-American community with the tools, resources and skills they need to thrive.

SanSe Atlanta will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at https://event.gives/sanseatlanta2023