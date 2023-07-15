The Georgia Supreme Court has cleared the way for automaker Rivian to build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant east of Atlanta.

The justices have declined to hear an appeal challenging the $5 billion project’s bond agreements with the state and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton counties (JDA). The plant will create 7,500 direct jobs, not counting the indirect jobs various suppliers will generate.

The state Court of Appeals had earlier dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of local residents accusing the state and development authority of bypassing local zoning regulations.

“To date, every decisive legal challenge has ruled in the state and JDA’s favor, reinforcing what we have known since December 2021 – Rivian is a generational opportunity for Georgians,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development.

“With today’s news, we are looking forward to working with Rivian, our sister agencies, and local communities to capitalize on Georgia’s momentum at the forefront of the e-mobility revolution.”

Development of the 2,000-acre site began last year, with the plant expected to begin production in 2026.

The Rivian project is surpassed in scope only by the huge EV plant Hyundai is building west of Savannah. The Hyundai project, the largest economic development undertaking in Georgia history, represents a $5.5 billion investment and 8,100 jobs.

