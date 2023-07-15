Photo: City of Dunwoody

The city of Dunwoody is partnering with Trees Atlanta to plant up to 80 shade trees in front yards across Dunwoody. This is the program’s second year in existence.

A total of 54 front yard trees were planted in 2022, according to city officials. Planting for 2023 will begin in October and continue through March 2024

Property owners interested in being part of the program can submit an online application using this link: www.dunwoodyga.gov/frontyardtree. Trees will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Last year was our first year, and we had complete support for the program from city council. We also had immediate buy-in from residents, who rushed to fill out online applications,” Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod said. “This program furthers our goal of protecting and building up Dunwoody’s tree canopy.”

Trees Atlanta, a nonprofit organization committed to the care and replenishment of metro Atlanta’s urban forest, manages the processing of tree requests and coordinates with each homeowner for the selection, placement, and installation of up to two front yard trees per yard through this program.

“We were excited to see how Dunwoody residents embraced this program from the start, demonstrating their desire to beautify their yards while creating cleaner air and water, shading their homes and sidewalks, and providing habitat for wildlife,” Mike Vinciquerra, Trees Atlanta Business Development Director, said. “We look forward to planting even more trees in Dunwoody this fall and winter.”

Earlier this week, the Dunwoody City Council voted to commit $22,000 to the program, so there is no cost to property owners. The new trees must be planted on private property within 35 feet of a right-of-way. After planting, property owners are responsible for watering and maintaining the new trees.