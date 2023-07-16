The Center for Puppetry Arts has recently announced the upcoming programming for its 2023-2024 season.

For its new season, the museum will be hosting several onstage performances, museum exhibitions, education programs, special events and online programs.

On The Stage

The second annual Puppetry NOW will be returning to the Center for Puppetry Arts stage with the Theater for the Very Young series with Old MacDonald’s Farm from July 20 to Aug. 13. In the fall, the Center will host the world premiere of Aanika’s Elephants by Feisty Elephant and others (Aug. 17 to Sept. 3); Brother Coyote, Sister Fox by Thistle Theatre (Sept. 6-24); and The Rainbow Fish by Mermaid Theatre (Oct. 4-15).

During the holiday season, the museum will be hosting the production of The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Silly Hollow by Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers (Oct. 18-29); as well as the returning production of Christmas fan-favorite, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ (Nov. 9 to Dec. 31).

The Center for Puppetry Arts will continue its Family Series into the new year with Human by 2024 Puppetry NOW artist, Nephrii Amenii (Jan. 17-28, 2024). The theater will also be hosting stage productions of classic literary stories, including Ruth and the Green Book (Jan. 31 to Feb. 25, 2024); The Emperor’s New Clothes (March 12-24, 2024); and Stellaluna (March 26-May 19).

The New Direction Series for the 2023-2024 season will present the return of the Halloween hit The Ghastly Dreadfuls (Oct. 11-28); Packrat by Concrete Temple Theater (Feb. 21 to March 3, 2024); and XPT: Xpertimental Puppetry Theater (May 1-5, 2024).

Museum: Films, TV, Authors, and Featured Artists of Color

Returning for its second year is Puppetry NOW, an initiative that highlights artists and puppeteers of color. Throughout the course of the season, Puppetry NOW will showcase two new artists, whose works will be on exhibit in the Dean DuBose Smith Special Exhibition Gallery. Already featured in June was Poncili Creación, while Nehprii Amenii will be the next featured artist in January 2024.

Returning to the Center for Puppetry Arts from November through December of this year is the holiday favorite Festive Features special museum exhibition. Next year, from May through November, the Center will also be hosting the Down in Fraggle Rock special museum exhibition, where visitors can check out select items from the 1983 Fraggle Rock television show.

From August to March, 2024, the Film and Conversation series will kick-off, featuring a Sesame Street Panel; a Mystery Science Theater 3000 Screening; Talk Back with Craig Shemin, President of the Jim Henson Legacy; along with other film and author talks.

The museum will be hosting numerous film screenings in its Mainstage Theater throughout the season, with notable features such as Corpse Bride (2005), Jurassic Park (1993) and Child’s Play (1988). The museum will also display numerous pop-up exhibitions throughout the year such as Handmade Puppet Dreams and Wonderland Puppet Theater.

To close out the rest of the season, the museum will also host another year of its Halloween party for kids and families in October, Monster Mash; in addition to a celebration of World Puppetry Day.

Virtual and Educational Learning

The Center for Puppetry Arts announced that it will continue to promote educational and virtual outreach with Online Puppet Playdate with Lily the Fabrarian (Fairy Librarian), an interactive puppetry performance presented over Zoom; Puppetry Pro Series: Online Workshops for Adults; as well as Puppets for All.

Puppets for All is an initiative where visitors who are deaf, hard of hearing, visually impaired, or part of the ASD community are able to enjoy Family Series performances in a comfortable and welcoming environment. The initiative utilizes American Sign-Language interpreted performances, audio-described performances and performances designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities.

For more information, head over to the Center for Puppetry Arts website.