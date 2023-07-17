The Dunwoody City Council discussed proposed regulations for stand-alone state-regulated medical cannabis distribution facilities that may want to locate in the city.

At the July 10 meeting, Zoning and Planning Director Paul Leonhardt discussed proposed limitations that the city could impose, including only allowing the facilities to operate in certain commercial areas and adding restrictions about its proximity to schools, daycare centers, and houses of worship.

A public hearing was held at the meeting, but nobody spoke either for or against the proposal.

In April, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission issued the state’s first five medical cannabis dispensaries. Five licenses were issued to Botanical Sciences LLC and Trulieve GA Inc. for dispensaries in Cobb County, Bibb County and Chatham County.

Leonhardt said his staff researched similar operations in neighboring states, including already established locations in Florida.

“The staff has reached out to staff in Florida communities to identify concerns and experiences with existing medical cannabis facilities in that state,” Leonhardt wrote in a memo to council. “Typically, in suburban settings similar to Dunwoody, medical cannabis dispensaries will frequent in-line and free- standing retail buildings between 2,000 square feet and 5,000 square feet in size. The traffic impact is similar to other retail uses and no nuisances were reported.”

No action was taken by the council. It will come back on the agenda at its regularly scheduled Aug. 14 meeting.

The council also allocated $22,000 for the Trees Atlanta Front Yard Tree Planting Program. This is the second year Dunwoody has participated in the initiative.

Property owners interested in being part of the program can submit an online application using this link: www.dunwoodyga.gov/frontyardtree. Trees will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last year, 54 trees were planted as part of the program, and city officials hope to increase the number of new tree installations to 80.

Several city council members asked for and received clarification that the trees would not be planted in any area designated as a right-of-way.

In other action, the council:

Heard from Adam Fraley from the accounting firm of Mauldin & Jenkins that there were no significant findings in the 2022 financial audit;

Deferred a first reading/public hearing on creating regulations for residential substance abuse treatment centers;

Held the third public hearing on the city’s millage rate for 2024, which reflects essentially the same rate as 2022;

Listened to a presentation that analyzed the city’s compensation for its employees.