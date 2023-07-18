Brookhaven, a charming city that can be found in the northeastern suburbs of Atlanta, is a hidden gem in the region that is worth discovering. With its lush greenery and picturesque landscapes, Brookhaven is a haven for hiking enthusiasts seeking to immerse themselves in nature.

In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the top-rated hiking trails in Brookhaven that offer a unique and unforgettable experience. So get your hiking boots ready and let’s embark on a journey to discover the hidden treasures of Brookhaven’s hiking trails.

1. Murphey Candler Park Trail

Murphey Candler Park Trail is a 2.5-mile loop trail located in the heart of Brookhaven. This beautiful trail is surrounded by lush greenery and offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The trail is perfect for hiking, walking, running, and biking. As you make your way around the trail, you’ll be able to enjoy stunning views of the surrounding nature, including a serene lake.

Although the trail is relatively easy, it offers a great workout for those looking to get some exercise. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just starting out, this trail is suitable for all skill levels.

In addition to the trail itself, Murphey Candler Park offers many other activities for visitors to enjoy. You can play a game of frisbee in the open fields, have a barbecue in one of the designated areas, or let your kids run around on the playground.

Directions to Murphey Candler Park Trail:

The park is located at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive.

To get there, take the I-285 to the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit and turn right onto West Nancy Creek Drive. See more maps and directions here.

Plenty of parking is available, and the park is open from dawn to dusk. For more information, you can contact the park office at 770-936-3850.

2. Peachtree Creek Greenway

Peachtree Creek Greenway is a promising project that aims to establish a multi-modal path connecting people from Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dekalb County, and Doraville. The current stretch of the trail measures 1.3 miles from North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road in Brookhaven.

Hikers, bikers, and walkers are all welcome to explore the trail, which is known for its relatively easy terrain and the breathtaking views of Peachtree Creek and the surrounding area. It’s a perfect spot for picnics, bird-watching, and other leisurely activities.

Directions to Peachtree Creek Greenway:

Take the I-285 to Chamblee Dunwoody Road exit, and then turn right onto Peachtree Road. You’ll find the trail entrance located at the corner of North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road. The trail offers ample parking space, and visitors can access it from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Trailheads and visitor parking is located at:

To learn more about Peachtree Creek Greenway, contact the Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department at 404-637-0500.

3. Blackburn Park Trail

Blackburn Park Trail is a wonderful place to spend a day in nature, located in the bustling heart of Brookhaven. The trail is a 1.6-mile loop that takes you through a beautiful wooded area, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, walking, and running.

With its relatively easy terrain and suitability for all skill levels, it’s the ideal location for a family day out. You’ll have plenty of time to stop and admire the stunning natural scenery, take in the fresh air, and enjoy a picnic lunch. Don’t forget to bring your four-legged friends along for the adventure, as the trail is also pet-friendly.

Directions to Blackburn Park Trail:

The park is located at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Take the I-285 to Ashford Dunwoody Road exit and turn right onto Johnson Ferry Road. Plenty of parking is available, and the park is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

4. Briarwood Preserve Trail

Briarwood Preserve Trail is a 0.6-mile loop trail located in Briarwood Preserve in Brookhaven. The trail is generally considered a more challenging route. The trail offers a scenic walk through the preserve, with plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature. You’ll be able to walk through wooded areas, fields, and around a pond. The trail is well-maintained and offers a peaceful escape from the city. Pets are not allowed at this trail so leave your furry friends at home for this adventure!

Directions to Briarwood Preserve Trail:

The address is 2235 Briarwood Way NE.

Take the I-85 N to the North Druid Hills Road exit and turn right onto North Druid Hills Road. Turn left onto Briarwood Road and continue until you reach the preserve on your left. Parking is available, and the preserve is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.