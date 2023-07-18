Children could enjoy the fun zone while parents picked up resources for the school year during last year’s Back-to-School Rally. (DCSD/Facebook)

DeKalb County School District will host a free Back-to-School Rally from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at James R. Hallford Stadium.

Open houses at DeKalb schools will be held a little less than two weeks later.

New and returning students are welcome to the Back-to-School Rally. School supplies will be distributed while supplies last.

The event will include health screenings, testing, and vaccinations for incoming DeKalb County School District students. Parents will be provided with resources for a successful school year.

Children will be able to enjoy a fun zone, with live entertainment for the whole family.

James R. Hallford Stadium is at 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston.

A little under two weeks later, the school district invites parents and guardians to “take a sneak peek into your children’s world of learning” during open houses at all schools.

Elementary and middle schools will host open houses on Wednesday, Aug. 2. High schools will hold their open houses on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Parents and guardians are asked to reach out to their child’s school for more information about the time and potential changes to these dates.

The 2023-24 school year begins on Aug. 7 for DeKalb students.

For more information, email family_engagement@dekalbschoolsga.org.