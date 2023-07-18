If you’re a fan of British singer/songwriter Kate Bush, then you’ll definitely want to be in Candler Park on July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The eighth annual, international “The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever” will take place in Atlanta and more than 45 cities around the globe.

Fans of Kate Bush and her 1978 hit “Wuthering Heights” – a lyrical retelling of Emily Bronte’s famous novel – gather to recreate the dance routine from the music video wearing a similar red dress.

Organizer Kim Manning said it’s a “non-profit, very silly, and joyous volunteer-led event.”

“We’re a loose community of fans who have been convincing people to dress up like Kate Bush and dance with us since our first event in 2016,” Manning said. “We have a beautiful mix of people every year – men. women and non-binary, toddlers, teens and grandparents, and everyone in between.”

If you don’t know the choreography, we’ve embedded a video of last year’s “Most Wuthering Heights Day” above and the original music video below. There will be a choreography crash course before the event.

Nikki Kranz, who is helping organize this year’s event, said she was thrilled to watch Kate Bush’s popularity explode across the global last year when her song “Running Up That Hill” was used in a pivotal moment in the series “Stranger Things.”

Released in 1985, “Running Up That Hill” topped the chart across the globe and recently entered Spotify’s “One Billion Streams Club.” Bush has been an iconic musician in the U.K. and Europe for more than 40 years, but was not well-known in America and other territories. That all changed with “Stranger Things.”

Kranz said: “I’ve been happy to share her with new fans and be able to talk about her because, for a long time, it was definitely ‘Kate who?’



The event is free and open to the public, but this year donations will be accepted to benefit Ahimsa House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the human and animal victims of domestic violence reach safety together.

Gee more details about the event at this link or check out the Facebook page here.