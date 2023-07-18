The Sandy Springs Wine Festival will debut its inaugural wine-tasting event from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Entertainment Lawn Heritage Sandy Springs.

Two tastings will be held: a VIP Reserve Tasting from 2-3 p.m., and a General Tasting from 3-5 p.m.

The VIP Tasting will feature more than 30 exclusive wines curated from local wine collectors’ private cellars valued at a minimum of $75 and not commonly found on the retail market. This VIP Reserve Tasting will be limited to the first 50 VIP registrants.

Proceeds from the VIP Tasting will be donated to Solidarity Sandy Springs, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving families in the community facing food insecurities and other challenges during uncertain economic times.

“The Sandy Springs Wine Festival is a dream come true for the committed members of the Wine Festival Committee,” said Committee Chair Karen Trylovich. “We’re pleased that the festival has come to fruition, and it will be an event that the community will enjoy and be proud of as one of the best wine festivals in the region. We’ve curated some of the finest wines, distributors, and wineries to join us at this upscale wine-tasting event.”

The General Tasting will feature more than 100 wines provided by Georgia-based distributors and distinguished wineries such as Orin Swift, Copper Cane, Stoller, Hess Persson and many more. Local restaurants will provide light bites and entertainment will include live music.

The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber and in-kind sponsor Visit Sandy Springs present the Sandy Springs Wine Festival.

“Sandy Springs is a thriving city for business, and it has a vibrant city life and excellent culinary scene. We are thrilled to introduce the inaugural Sandy Springs Wine Festival as another outstanding event for our community to enjoy,” Chamber President Adam Forrand said.

Ticket sales for the Sandy Springs Wine Festival will close after the first 300 tickets are sold.

Attendees must be 21+ years of age and present an ID at the door. Tickets for the VIP Tasting are $135, which includes the General Tasting, as well. Early-bird pricing for General Tasting is $60 through Aug. 15, and then increases to $70. For more details about the event, including ticket purchases, visit Eventbrite at Sandy Springs Wine Festival.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this elegant event. For more information visit the website at https://sandyspringswinefest.com/ or contact Adam Forrand at adam@sandysprings.org.

Follow the event on Facebook at Sandy Springs Wine Fest and Instagram at SandySpringsWineFestival.