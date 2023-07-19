According to a recent report released by Stacker, the Atlanta/Alpharetta/Sandy Springs metro is among Georgia’s most expensive areas to live in.

Sea Island, in the Brunswick metro area, was named the No. 1 overall most expensive city, with a typical home value averaging $3,582,982. The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro had the largest number of cities on the list, with 21 of the top 30 most expensive cities falling within the area.

Those cities, with their typical home value, including the following :

No. 2 Milton – $834,308

No. 4 Berkeley Lake – $713,394

No. 5 Brookhaven – $665,485

No. 6 Alpharetta – $661,034

No. 7 Marble Hill – $649,716

No. 8 Johns Creek – $648,093

No. 10 Dunwoody – $628,363

No. 11 Sandy Springs – $623,813

No. 13 Roswell – $604,024

No. 15 Suwanee – $567,243

No. 16 Cumming – $561,749

No. 18 Avondale Estates – $537,732

No. 19 Peachtree Corners – $521,470

No. 20 Chattahoochee Hills – $520,821

No. 21 Vinings – $510,538

No. 22 Brooks – $510,204

No. 23 Peachtree City – $508,726

No. 26 Tyrone – $477,241

No. 27 Canton – $474,034

No. 28 Mountain Park – $472,305

No. 30 Senoia – $469,991









































The graphs represents the monthly typical home value for each city according to Zillow.

The other metros with the most cities on the list included Savannah (3), Brunswick (2) and Athens-Clarke County (1). You can see the full list of cities here.

The report analyzed data from Zillow and found that the high home values in this area could be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the proximity to Atlanta makes the area an ideal choice for those who work in the city but prefer a suburban lifestyle. In addition, these cities boast highly-rated public schools, making them an attractive option for families with children. Furthermore, the affluent communities in these cities offer a high quality of life with a range of amenities such as shopping centers, restaurants, and parks.

These cities are also experiencing a significant increase in their home prices due to their rapid growth and development in recent years. This has resulted in an influx of people who are willing to pay a premium to live in these areas.

However, while these cities offer a high quality of life, it is worth noting that the cost of living in these areas may not be affordable for everyone.