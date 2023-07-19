The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off Thurs., July 20, with host countries New Zealand and Australia playing Norway and the Republic of Ireland at 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. respectively.

After securing a second consecutive World Cup title and a fourth overall World Cup victory in 2019, the United States women are back as favorites for this year’s tournament. A win would make the US the first team, men or women, to achieve a World Cup “three-peat.”

This year’s U.S. squad is led by stars like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and World Cup debutante Sophia Smith. Head coach Vlatko Andonoski is also making his World Cup debut. Of local note, the team features two defenders from the metro area – Kelley O’Hara from Fayetteville and Marietta’s Emily Sonnett.

The US will kick off their campaign against Vietnam on July 21 at 9 p.m. and will continue their group E games with a rematch against the Netherlands on July 26 at 9 p.m. and Portugal on Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. (all times Eastern).

There will be plenty of entertainment in addition to the US team. Coming off their strong 2022 European championship win, England’s Lionesses will certainly be a tough force in this tournament! Host Australia is another team who could be there in the end. They are led by offensive power Sam Kerr, who is arguably the best striker in the world. And don’t forget Germany, the world’s No. 2 ranked team.

Every match will be televised live on FOX Sports (FOX or FS1) and on Telemundo.

Local watch parties for the U.S. v. Vietnam match

Willy B’s restaurant and bar at Silverbacks Park (3200 Atlanta Silverbacks Way, Atlanta, GA 30340).

The Atlanta chapter of the American Outlaws supporters club is hosting a watch party for the US-Vietnam match at Wild Heaven’s West End location (1010 White St SW, Atlanta) featuring a DJ and custom brew from Wild Heaven. The main party is free Tickets for the VIP lounge, which comes with a free beer, can be purchased here.