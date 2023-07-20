Atlanta Police recovered multiple stolen vehicles that were left for repairs at an auto shop in west Atlanta.

According to the police report, officers responded to 2000 Delowe Drive on July 19 in reference to a recovered stolen auto. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who located his stripped 1984 Monte Carlo as well as his stripped 1980 Firebird at the location of 2006 Delowe Dr.

The victim stated he left the vehicles with a mechanic for repairs at a nearby auto shop nearby. But the victim said he never heard back from the mechanic and decided to go to the location and see what was happening with his vehicles.

That’s when the victim happened to notice that his vehicles were moved to 2006 Delowe Dr. and were stripped for parts.

While on the scene, officers recovered the victim’s vehicles and checked additional vehicle tags and discovered an additional three vehicles came back stolen.

As officers were processing the crime scene, the owner of the shop, identified as Tranika Kelley, arrived to find out what was going on. Investigators arrested Kelley on first degree forgery charges.

The investigation remains active and ongoing for the multiple vehicles at the shop that were both stolen and/or had inauthentic license plates.