Photo courtesy of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

The 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival returns this fall, Oct. 21-28, to its namesake city.

The festival is hosted by the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). According to a press release, the festival will kick off with a gala opening night screening, and the rest of the week features competition screenings, premiere screenings, workshops, lectures, and panels.

In 2022, festival guests included big names such as Anna Diop, Edde Redmayne, Jenna Ortega, and Miles Teller. The gala screenings included movies like “She Said,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “The Menu.”

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), whose members went on strike on July 14, prohibits its members from engaging in any promotional activity around their movies until a new contract deal is ratified. These rules against promotion are sure to have an effect on the film festival circuit.

A spokesperson for the SCAD Savannah Film Festival did not respond in time for publication to questions about how the festival would be affected should the strike last until the festival.

2023 Festival passes are available online now. Individual tickets will go on sale on Oct. 2.