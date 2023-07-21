Crews recently completed removing the reversible lane signage that once hung throughout DeKalb Avenue as part of the corridor’s resurfacing project. (ATL DOT)

The red X and green arrow signs hanging along DeKalb Avenue are gone.

The reversible lane signage was removed by Atlanta Department of Transportation crews as part of the DeKalb Avenue resurfacing project that got underway in May.

The busy and bumpy thoroughfare’s reversible lane — also known by many as the “suicide lane” — between Jackson Street and Oxford Place was closed when the long-awaited resurfacing project began. All the signage finally came down earlier this month.

Residents have wanted the confusing reversible lane, and the sometimes malfunctioning red X signs, eliminated for decades. Getting rid of the “uncertainty” of DeKalb Avenue’s middle lane was a top priority listed in a 1990 Candler Park DeKalb Avenue corridor study.

The $5.4 million project to repave DeKalb Avenue spans from Jackson Street to Ridgecrest Road. The project includes adding bicycle lanes and installing left turn signals at intersections. The project is expected to be completed in August.

The city’s Department of Watershed Management is also working to improve drainage in and around the Krog Street tunnel, renowned for flooding during heavy rains.