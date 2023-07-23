Interiors of Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails (photo by Nalegé photography).

Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails is now open in Atlanta’s Morningside neighborhood.

The restaurant, from Chef Jean-Louis Sangare, is located at 560 Dutch Valley Road, according to a press release. The menu combines Western and African ingredients, spices, and cooking methods.

Verdure’s menu includes dishes like creamy lobster mac & cheese and Senegalese Chicken Yassa, as well as craft cocktails and a beer and wine list.

The restaurant is open for dinner seven days a week starting at 5 p.m. and expects to begin opening for lunch soon.

A website is coming soon, but Verdure can be found on Instagram.