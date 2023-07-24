Jenae Jenkins

Youth golf development organization First Tee Atlanta is welcoming a new executive director, Jenae Jenkins.

“The transition team of the board was fortunate to have met with a number of qualified candidates in this process,” said Bob Walker, board of directors chairman with First Tee. “In the end, the passion and strategic vision shared by Jenae with the team made him the perfect choice to lead First Tee into the future.”

First Tee offers programming designed for kids and teens ages seven to 18. While learning the game of golf, participants build their inner strength, self-confidence and resilience.

“I’m truly honored and excited to take on this new role as executive director. I appreciate the board of directors for trusting me to lead our great organization. In working closely with them, along with our staff, coaches and volunteers, I look forward to furthering our mission of positively impacting youth throughout metro Atlanta,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins joined First Tee in 2012 as a program director. In that role, he worked on delivery of the golf skills curriculum at locations across Atlanta.

Jenkins previously held the position of manager of member services and tournament director and manager of player services with the American Junior Golf Association.

He holds degrees in sports management and business from Georgia Southern University.

First Tee is a nonprofit organization. It has worked with 22,000 young people since conception in 1999. For more information, click here or call (404) 756-1868.