The Lynwood Park project came in $500,000 under budget, according to Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman.

Brookhaven City Council approved $420,000 in spending on various items at its July 25 meeting.

Council members approved spending $119,462 on a contract with Geomarketing, LLC to manage operations and staff for the first Brookhaven International Festival on Oct. 21-22. The inaugural event includes a 5k race on the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

Other spending:

$127,000 for pedestrian-friendly street lights along Briarwood Way between Briarwood Road and Drew Valley Road

$378,000 for the Briarwood Multi-use Path Improvement Project, some of which will go to designing a parking lot

$180,000 to Lowe Engineering to cover an increase in engineering staff and associated fees

$33,000 per month to renew its lease at City Hall

In addition, Mayor John Ernst appointed Candice Poucher to the Arts and Culture Commission, Austin Harrison to Brookhaven Development Authority and Chief Court Judge Bryan C. Ramos to the Brookhaven Municipal Court.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 22.