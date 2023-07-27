The Brookhaven Library is located in an outdated building at 1242 North Druid Hills Road. (Photo by Dyana Bagby)

DeKalb County is starting a new chapter with the Brookhaven Library.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a contract on July 25 for the architecture and engineering of a new library in the amount of $338,000 to Cas Architecture, who said the library will be one of their most innovative projects to date.

The Brookhaven Library has been a point of contention between the city and DeKalb. The library was selected for replacement as part of a library bond referendum in 2005. DeKalb allocated funds to former District 2 Commissioner Jeff Rader, who said the library at the corner of North Druid Hills Road and Apple Valley Road lacked parking and space for renovation.

DeKalb looked to Brookhaven Park for the new library site, which resulted in a legal battle over the land.

In 2022, a settlement allowed Brookhaven to purchase the park land from DeKalb for $1 if the city promised to pay $1.6 million toward a new library.

The new library, which will remain at 1242 North Druid Hills Road, is expected to double in size. The plan includes energy efficient lighting and systems, and reconfigurable public spaces, said Alison Weissinger, DeKalb County Public Library director.

“This $388,000 investment in architectural and design services is more than just a financial commitment—it is a testament to the value we place on knowledge, education, and community engagement in Brookhaven,” said DeKalb Commissioner Ted Terry.

Community members will have the chance to share their ideas and provide feedback about the design at upcoming public forums organized by DeKalb County Public Library and Cas Architecture.