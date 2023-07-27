A new rendering of the 1072 West Peachtree project.

Development company Rockefeller Group broke ground at 1072 West Peachtree Street in Midtown on Wednesday for a 60-story tower that will become Atlanta’s fifth tallest building.

The 730 foot tall, mixed-use tower will offer 350 apartments, 224,000 square feet of office space, and 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. For perspective, the building will be taller than the Westin Peachtree Plaza.

Rockefeller Group purchased the 1-acre property for $25 million in 2020 and originally presented the project as a 61-story building in a 2021 Midtown Development Review Committee meeting.

The property on West Peachtree is the former site of a U.S. Postal Service branch.