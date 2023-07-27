The Sandwich Project celebrates its millionth meal with students creating the milestone sandwich. Photo: The Sandwich Project

The Sandwich Project, a volunteer-driven initiative with roots in Dunwoody, has reached a significant milestone, collecting and donating one million sandwiches to individuals and families living with food insecurity.

“Since its inception in April 2020, The Sandwich Project has been driven by the dedication and compassion of thousands of volunteers who generously contribute their time and resources to the community,” a statement released by the Sandwich Project said. “Each week, volunteers prepare thousands of homemade deli sandwiches, accompanied by protein bars and fresh fruit. The Sandwich Project then distributes the sandwiches to local nonprofits to reach those in need.”

“The act of making a sandwich holds tremendous power to create positive change,” Lisa Hiles of the Sandwich Project, said. “We believe that anyone can make a difference, and a sandwich is a tangible way to contribute to the well-being of our community.”

According to its co-founder Marcy Louza, the sandwich project began as a grassroots effort with a few friends making and delivering sandwiches to a church in Downtown Atlanta.

“We felt that it was a meaningful way to contribute,” Louza said. “It was also a way for people who wanted to make a difference be able to help in a way that fit into their schedules.”

Louza, a retired attorney who worked as a government administrative judge with the federal government, said she thought that the need for the Sandwich Project services would wane after the pandemic eased, but “the demand has only increased.”

The Sandwich Project has grown exponentially, mobilizing a network of volunteers who produced and distributed between 7,000 and 9,000 sandwiches weekly, according to the release.

Louza said the organization is partnering with charities like Chris 180, the Elizabeth Foundation, North Fulton Community Charities, and the Community Action Center to provide people with substantial and nutritious sandwiches.

The organization celebrated the millionth sandwich on July 21 at the Green Egg Culinary Center, with student interns creating the milestone sandwich. Louza said she is impressed with how far the effort has come from its humble roots.

“We’ve come from a few people trying to make a difference to an organization that works with a variety of diverse groups,” she said. “I’ve met the most amazing people along the way. It’s been a great journey.”

For more information about the Sandwich Project, visit www.thesandwichproject.org.