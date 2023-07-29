The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers in a traffic accident on July 27.

City of South Fulton Police reported that APD officer Bennie D. Hardeman was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle around 10:30 p.m. along Camp Creek Parkway, but did not offer any other details. APD also did not release details of the crash.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our very own, Officer Bennie D. Hardeman,” a press release from APD said, noting that he had been hired on April 2019.

Hardeman was assigned to the Zone 5 Traffic Unit.

On social media, Atlanta City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland paid tribute to Hardeman, who was one of his students when he was a teacher at Carver High School.

