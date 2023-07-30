This brand-new 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condominium located in the heart of Alpharetta at 225 Briscoe Way is thoughtfully designed with your lifestyle in mind.

Featuring the designer’s largest floor plan, the Chaucer, this home offers over 2300+ sq. ft. of living space and is mindfully placed on a lot over 25 ft. wide. The oversized 2-car garage and open under-stair storage provide ample space for all of your outdoor gear, while the covered patio and terrace level offer separate entrances for guests or in-laws.

Open Living Room & Kitchen

The main entertainment level boasts 10 ft ceilings, a linear fireplace, and a kitchen thoughtfully placed at the rear of the home, with two walls of cabinetry and double ovens. The dining room separates the kitchen from the impressive living room, with the option to add built-ins at either side.

Main Bedroom & Bathroom

The oversized split staircase leads to the upper level, where you’ll find the laundry room and the spacious owner’s suite, complete with a dramatic entrance to the vaulted ceilings in the owner’s bathroom and a giant walk-in shower.

Outdoor Space

In addition to the stunning interior, the house boasts of an expansive outdoor space that is perfect for unwinding and hosting guests. The backyard is fully fenced, which ensures privacy and security. You can enjoy the fresh air while relaxing on the covered patio, or cozy up with loved ones.

This home is listed by Sarah Keel of The Providence Group Realty, LLC.