Registration is now open for the 26th annual Santa at Rhodes Hall, Atlanta’s most beloved holiday tradition.

Talk about Christmas in July! Registration is now open for the 26th annual Santa at Rhodes Hall on Peachtree Street in Midtown.

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use. This annual fundraiser for the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has become one of Atlanta’s most popular holiday traditions, with appointments selling out each year.

On weekends from Nov. 18-Dec. 16, the historic Rhodes Hall will be transformed into a winter wonderland featuring personal appointments and photos with Santa. New for this year will be Pet Night, a pet-friendly photo session with Santa taking place on Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.

A $55 family admission will includes a 5×7 photo with Santa and a Christmas goodie bag for each child. Pet Night will be $40 per family. Guests may also bring their own camera or video recorder for an additional $20. All proceeds will benefit the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

Santa’s 2023 Schedule:

Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29, 5-7 p.m. (VIC Night) – A complimentary evening with Santa for the Very Important Children of Camp Sunshine and Kate’s Club

Thursday, November 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – PET NIGHT

Saturday, December 2, 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – PET NIGHT

Saturday, December 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To reserve your family’s appointment with Santa, visit www.GeorgiaTrust.org. Spaces are limited and typically sell out early in the season. Reservations are required. Rhodes Hall is located in Midtown Atlanta at 1516 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.