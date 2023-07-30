In a world overflowing with an abundance of wine, the fear of the unknown has taken hold. People seem content with sticking to what they know, afraid to venture into uncharted territory and discover new flavors and styles.

We’re here to say, don’t shy away from change! Many of the popular grocery store wines are overrated and underwhelming. Embrace the idea of finding your next favorite bottle of wine at a restaurant, dinner party, or your favorite wine shop. There are so many undiscovered gems right under your nose.

Let this list be your go-to reference for unique and unforgettable bottles that will elevate any occasion. Our objective is to help you replace those familiar wines that you know and love with lesser-known, yet truly exceptional alternatives, all while staying within your budget. Be sure to stock up so you never find yourself in a bind.

If you like LaMarca Prosecco…

Then you’ll love Borgoluce Lampo Prosecco. Your brunch glass will be filled with fine bubbles and elegance from this beautiful prosecco. Though not as sweet as LaMarca, Borgoluce shares the same notes of ripe apple, peach, ginger, and white flowers. It’s wildly refreshing and much like other prosecco, it’s food friendly and perfect with eggs benedict. Average Retail Price: $22.

If you like Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc…

You’ll love Clos Henri “Petit Clos” Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand. Produced by one of the most established winegrowers in France, Famille Henri Bourgeois, Clos Henri gives you the classic flavors of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, while combining the Sancerre heritage and distinction. It’s the best of both worlds that you never knew you needed. Clos Henri is crisp, dry, and refreshing with notes of citrus, pear, apple, and stone fruit. The herbaceous characteristic that New Zealand Sauvingon Blanc lovers typically look for is a bit muted in this expression, though still conveying a sense of place. Average Retail Price: $19.

If you like Meiomi Pinot Noir…

You’ll love Valravn Pinot Noir from Sonoma County, California. Valravn Pinot Noir is an exploration of the region, anchored in the Russian River Valley. When poured into the glass, you instantly note the explosive and rich pinot noir flavors – black plum, cassis, and raspberry. This wine has a concentrated, lush mouthfeel, much like everyone’s beloved Meiomi. Not only is this wine approachable and affordable, but there is also significantly less sugar in Valravn making it more food-friendly than Meiomi. Average Retail Price: $26.

If you like Caymus Cabernet…

You’ll love Récoltant Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley. Look no further for the perfect cabernet! Récoltant is the latest project from Julien Fayard, arguably one of the best winemakers in Napa Valley, who has worked in both France and California. The word “Récoltant” in French translates to “someone who grows AND produces wine from their fruit,” which perfectly encapsulates the philosophy behind this wine. They have long-standing relationships with top vineyards and farmers in Napa Valley, allowing them to source the best grapes for their wine. The result is a wine that is transparent, authentic, and a true reflection of the region’s terroir. This beautiful Cabernet Sauvignon has a deep crimson color and enticing aromas of black cherry and cassis, with hints of spice and leather. When you take a sip, you’ll notice the luxuriously silky, yet weighty mouthfeel. The long finish is gratifying with flavors of milk chocolate-covered cherries, vanilla, and oak. Fill your cellar with this wine and thank us later. Average Retail Price: $50.

If you like Stella Rosa…

You’ll love Demarie Birbet. Reimagine sweet wines with this sparkling red nectar made from 100% Brachetto from Piedmont Italy. It’s the perfect addition to any olive oil cake or afternoon pasty. Birbet is a wine typically consumed during celebrations and paired with local traditional desserts. It is low in ABV at a mere 6.5% so you’ll never have a reason to turn down a glass when offered. The wine is aromatic with notes of blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry. It is everything you want when looking for an after-dinner drink. Average Retail Price: $24.