Local communities will host National Night Out events this week in an effort to build and strengthen relationships between neighborhoods and law enforcement.

Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs Police, Fire, and Recreation and Parks Departments will host a Back-to-School Bash, a National Night Out program at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The free family event will be held at City Springs at 1 Galambos Way.

Visitors can look inside police cars, fire trucks, and the mobile command center. The QRF (Quick Response Force) and SWAT trucks also will be on hand. The QRF is a multi-functional unit comprised of Sandy Springs Police officers as well as two Tactical Medics from the Sandy Springs Fire Department and a volunteer trauma doctor.

Attendees can dance to the DJ, climb the giant inflatable obstacle course and get a free snow cone, hot dog, and other refreshments.

During the event, families who attend will get to watch a helicopter land on Mount Vernon Highway.

Atlanta

Midtown

Midtown Neighbors’ Association will host its 20th Annual National Night Out community block party from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 1. Myrtle Street will be closed between 5th and 7th Streets with savory bites, sweet treats and complimentary drinks available.

Public safety partners, elected leaders, and local nonprofit outreach organizations will be mingling and connecting on today’s topics. Fire trucks, police cars, mounted patrol and face paint all available for little ones to explore.

Renaissance Park

A citywide community building block party and expo for National Night Out will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 1. at Renaissance Park, 501 Piedmont Ave.

Presented by ATL Cares & Renaissance Park Neighbors, there will be 45 exhibitors, Atlanta Police Department’s mounted patrol and K-9 officers, and a Touch-a-Truck Expo for kids of all ages including helicopters, fire apparatuses, police vehicles, bomb disposal robot, ATV/UTVs, critical care ambulances, HERO unit, and more.

There will be short presentations from elected officials and other dignitaries. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket but are asked to leave pets at home.



Dunwoody

Join members of the Dunwoody Police Department for the 2023 National Night Out. This year’s event will be held during Dunwoody Food Truck Thursdays on Aug. 3 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody.

The public is invited to grab a bite and stop by to speak to members of the department, citizen volunteers, and other public safety professionals in an informal setting.

