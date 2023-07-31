In recent years, we’ve seen a surge in nostalgia-driven trends – vinyl records and flip phones, come to mind – but the classic arcade staple pinball is also making a comeback.

Once a beloved pastime of the ’70s and ’80s, pinball is experiencing a renaissance, and pinball wizards are “flipping” over the machines.

Since Aug. 1 is National Pinball Day, we’ve rounded up a list of metro Atlanta locations where you can get in on the action.

Eventide Brewing: Located in Grant Park, Eventide has carved a niche for itself as the neighborhood’s favorite go-to brewery. Whether you’re a pinball wizard or a newbie, there’s no better place to enjoy a pint and some pinball action. 1015 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315.

My Parents’ Basement: Nestled in the heart of Avondale Estates, My Parents’ Basement is more than just a quirky name — it’s the city’s premier pinball destination. With a dazzling array of machines, it offers enthusiasts and novices alike the ultimate pinball experience, solidifying its reputation as Atlanta’s pinball crown jewel. 22 North Avondale Road, Atlanta, GA 30002.

RePlay Arcade: Whether you’re a seasoned player or just diving in, their selection of games promises a fresh and exhilarating experience every time. 3700 Satellite Blvd., #9A, Duluth, GA 30096.

Schoolhouse Brewing: Dive into the world of pinball at Schoolhouse Brewing, the perfect spot for both amateurs and pinheads. And beginning in August, enthusiasts can test their skills at the brewery’s bi-weekly pinball tournaments. 840 Franklin Ct, Marietta, GA 30067.

The Blue Ghost Arcade: This Woodstock outpost is connecting an old generation of games with a new generation of players. 164 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock, GA, 301881

Your 3rd Spot: A seamless blend of modern ambiance and gourmet delights awaits alongside pinball fun. 400 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta, GA 30318.