In recent years, we’ve seen a surge in nostalgia-driven trends – vinyl records and flip phones, come to mind – but the classic arcade staple pinball is also making a comeback.
Once a beloved pastime of the ’70s and ’80s, pinball is experiencing a renaissance, and pinball wizards are “flipping” over the machines.
Since Aug. 1 is National Pinball Day, we’ve rounded up a list of metro Atlanta locations where you can get in on the action.
- Eventide Brewing: Located in Grant Park, Eventide has carved a niche for itself as the neighborhood’s favorite go-to brewery. Whether you’re a pinball wizard or a newbie, there’s no better place to enjoy a pint and some pinball action. 1015 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315.
- My Parents’ Basement: Nestled in the heart of Avondale Estates, My Parents’ Basement is more than just a quirky name — it’s the city’s premier pinball destination. With a dazzling array of machines, it offers enthusiasts and novices alike the ultimate pinball experience, solidifying its reputation as Atlanta’s pinball crown jewel. 22 North Avondale Road, Atlanta, GA 30002.
- RePlay Arcade: Whether you’re a seasoned player or just diving in, their selection of games promises a fresh and exhilarating experience every time. 3700 Satellite Blvd., #9A, Duluth, GA 30096.
- Schoolhouse Brewing: Dive into the world of pinball at Schoolhouse Brewing, the perfect spot for both amateurs and pinheads. And beginning in August, enthusiasts can test their skills at the brewery’s bi-weekly pinball tournaments. 840 Franklin Ct, Marietta, GA 30067.
- The Blue Ghost Arcade: This Woodstock outpost is connecting an old generation of games with a new generation of players. 164 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock, GA, 301881
- Your 3rd Spot: A seamless blend of modern ambiance and gourmet delights awaits alongside pinball fun. 400 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta, GA 30318.