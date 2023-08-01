Atlanta Public Schools students in grades three through eight produced gains in English Language Arts (ELA) and in Math compared to the 2021-2022 school year, according to results from the 2022-2023 Georgia Milestones tests.

This year’s scores, released last week by the Georgia Department of Education, indicate 33.3 percent of APS students scored proficient or above in ELA, compared to 31.2 percent in the 2021-2022 school year, while 28.7 percent scored proficient or above in Math, compared to 26 percent.

The higher scores were indicative of the consistent growth students showed on the District’s Measurement of Academic Progress (MAP) assessments, administered three times during the school year. MAP results are reviewed during the Student Outcomes Focused Governance (SOF-G) period of the monthly school board meetings.

The MAP assessments have shown that APS students are steadily improving coming out of the pandemic, according to a press release from APS.

“Our teachers, administrators, and our students have all been working very hard through an unbelievably challenging and unprecedented time in our nation’s history,” APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said in the release. “I am extremely proud of the fact that we can see where our efforts towards addressing the impact of learning disruptions are paying off.”