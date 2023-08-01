Ryder Leary (KFNB)

Ryder Leary has joined Keep North Fulton Beautiful (KNFB) as its executive director after six years with the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

The environmental nonprofit provides education and conservation programs to Johns Creek and Sandy Springs. Serving its community since 1984, the organization’s primary focus areas are litter prevention, beautification, waste reduction, water conservation, and environmental education. KNFB also operates the Sandy Springs Recycling Center at 470 Morgan Falls Road.

Leary was born and raised in Fernandina Beach, Florida, and developed a deep appreciation for nature and the environment from an early age, according to a KNFB press release.

He began his professional journey with the YMCA of Central Florida in Gainesville, where he honed skills in fundraising, staff development, and community service leadership. He relocated to Jacksonville to work for the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast.

Leary worked for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta where he was instrumental in supporting various programs and initiatives that promote healthy living and social responsibility, according to KNFB’s press release.

Beyond his professional endeavors, he enjoys the great outdoors. Hunting and fishing are among his favorite activities. These experiences deepen his appreciation for conservation and the importance of preserving our natural resources, the release said.

He earned a degree in Recreation Programming at the University of Florida. During his tenure, he was an NCAA qualifier and four-year letter award winner in track and cross-country.