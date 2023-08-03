Dr. Lisa Herring

The Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE) has selected Dr. Danielle Battle as interim superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools after Dr. Lisa Herring announced she would leave at the end of August.

The board announced in June that it would not renew Herring’s contract, but it was thought she would remain in the role until the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

The board, which is in the process of selecting a national search firm to help identify a permanent superintendent, will vote to approve Battle’s interim role at its Aug. 7 meeting.

Dr. Danielle Battle (Courtesy Twitter)

“We appreciate Dr. Herring for her leadership, vision and service to APS, especially during an unprecedented time that impacted us all. We look forward to working closely with her, in this new role, and with Dr. Battle to ensure a seamless transition as we continue our work to advance educational outcomes for our students,” said ABOE Board Chair Eshé Collins in a press release.

“As a life-long champion for student success, I am exceedingly proud of the progress made in the classroom and across this school district during my tenure. The 150-year legacy of Atlanta Public Schools is one driven by excellence. I welcome working closely with Dr. Battle over the next few months to capitalize on the growth and gains achieved by our young scholars and to build upon our rich history of educational excellence,” said Herring said in her own statement.

Battle is no stranger to APS, having served a variety of leadership positions over her 19-year career. Prior to her retirement in June 2021, Battle served as Principal of Parkside Elementary and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Associate Superintendent and Interim Chief of Schools and Academics. She joined APS after 11 years as a teacher and principal in North Carolina.