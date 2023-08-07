The Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre will join forces to bring audiences the East Coast premiere of The Shining, an acclaimed new opera based on Stephen King’s 1977 bestselling novel.

Performed at the Alliance Theatre at The Woodruff Arts Center, this co-presentation is the season opener for both companies.

The Shining, by composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell, is about a family that falls under the evil influence of the sinister Overlook Hotel and its array of ghosts. Directed by Brian Staufenbiel, a specialist in multimedia, immersive and interdisciplinary productions, The Shining has been called “the scariest opera you may ever experience” (TwinCities.com).

With 11 performances and two casts sharing the main roles, The Shining features Craig Irvin and Thomas Glass in the role of Jack Torrance with Kelly Kaduce and Kearstin Piper Brown as Wendy Torrance, with Kevin Deas and Aubrey Allicock will play Dick Hallorann.

“Beyond the pop culture notoriety and the supernatural elements, The Shining, in the original novel and in our upcoming opera, reveals an all-too-common aspect of the human condition,” says Tomer Zvulun, Atlanta Opera’s Carl W. Knobloch General & Artistic Director. “A timeless dilemma, many people, all around us, face the demons of loneliness, frustration, and substance abuse. Stephen King thrills us with his masterful storytelling and we are excited to offer you this work by a brilliant creative team led by director Brian Staufenbiel.”



The Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre present The Shining on Sept. 15, 16, 17 (matinee), 20, 22, 23, 24 (matinee), 26, 28, 30 and Oct. 1 (matinee) at the Alliance Theatre at The Woodruff Arts Center. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased online at AtlantaOpera.org and AllianceTheatre.org or by calling (404) 881-8885. The opera will be performed in English with English supertitles. This production of The Shining was co-produced by Opera Parallèle, Hawai’i Opera Theatre, and Portland Opera.