Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Track Club Elite

Following an extensive international search, Atlanta Track Club Elite has named Tom Nohilly as the newest head coach of the track and field program.

Nohilly, who brings nearly 15 years of coaching experience, will be relocating to Atlanta this coming September to lead the build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Atlanta Track Club is unique in the strong support system it’s created for its athletes,” said Nohilly. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the individual athletes, and sharing my knowledge and experience to help this talented group excel and compete at the top level nationally and internationally.”

The Queens-native comes to Atlanta Track Club from Empire Elite Track Club, a NYC-based professional running team that was co-founded by Nohilly in 2021. He also served as the co-head coach for the club.

Before starting Empire Elite, Nohilly previously served as the assistant coach for New Jersey New York Track Club for 11 years. During his time with the club, Nohilly — who worked under legendary track and field head coach Frank Gagliano — helped coach numerous middle-distance athletes to World Championship and Olympic teams.

“It is important for me to recognize all the great athletes I’ve had the opportunity to work with at Empire Elite and NJNY,” said Nohilly. “Without these dedicated and talented athletes, I would not have succeeded as a coach to this point.”

As an athlete at the University of Florida, Nohilly was an NCAA Champion in the steeplechase event back in 1989.

Following his successful collegiate career, Nohilly would go on to become a three-time U.S. runner-up in the steeplechase and represented the United States at the 1995 and 1997 World Championships. He would also serve as a member of Team USA at the 1999 World Cross Country Championships.

In Atlanta, Nohilly will guide a squad consisting of several accomplished athletes, including two of America’s top 800m runners in Olivia Baker and Allie Wilson, as well as American indoor record-holder Shane Streich.

“Tom believes that strength is speed, and he believes in the enclave effect of tight-knit training groups,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club Elite CEO. “Atlanta Track Club has a vision of being the best middle-distance group in the country and among the best in the world. I am confident that Tom is the coach who will get us there.”