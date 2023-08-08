Dr. Danielle Battle (Courtesy Twitter)

The Atlanta Board of Education (ABOE) voted Monday to approve the selection of Dr. Danielle Battle as interim superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools (APS).

The board also approved Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring’s transition plan to exit her role on Aug. 31 and serve as a consultant with APS through Dec. 31.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Battle back to APS where her experience and relationship with administrators, staff and the overall community allows her to pick up the reigns with ease,” said ABOE Board Chair Eshé Collins. “She will build on our academic achievements and policies that propel our young scholars as well as advocate for the District’s needs. I have great confidence that Dr. Battle and Dr. Herring will, together, ensure a seamless transition.”

Battle is no stranger to APS, having served a variety of leadership positions over her 19-year career. Prior to her retirement in June 2021, Battle served as Principal of Parkside Elementary and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Associate Superintendent and Interim Chief of Schools and Academics. She joined APS after 11 years as a teacher and principal in North Carolina.

Battle will immediately begin a temporary consulting role prior to stepping into the interim superintendent position on Sept. 1.

The board announced in June that it would not renew Herring’s contract and is in the process of selecting a national search firm to help identify a permanent superintendent.

“As a life-long champion for student success, I am exceedingly proud of the progress made in the classroom and across this school district during my tenure. The 150-year legacy of Atlanta Public Schools is one driven by excellence. I welcome working closely with Dr. Battle over the next few months to capitalize on the growth and gains achieved by our young scholars and to build upon our rich history of educational excellence,” said Herring said in her own statement.