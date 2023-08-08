A barber shop and kickboxing facility are the latest concepts to join the 47-acre mixed-use Uptown Atlanta development.

Rubenstein Partners, the creator of Uptown Atlanta, recently announced the Commodore and Roundhouse Kickboxing would be joining the development over the next year.

The Commodore

“As we embark on our fourth location of the Commodore, we are thrilled to open our latest shop in the heart of Uptown’s mixed-use environment,” said Rob Hopper and Rich Craven, owners of the Commodore.

The Commodore is a retro barber shop. It aims to marry the old school barber shop feel with on-trend styles and modern amenities. Its interior will feature six 1950s Takara Belmont chairs and a stained glass barber pole from the 1920s.

The Commodore’s new location sits along Uptown’s Main Street and will open later this year.

This will be the business’s fourth location. It currently has locations in Chamblee, Roswell and the Westside.

“The Uptown location will embody the same character and retro vibe as our other locations, while also having its own unique personality. We are passionate about creating a welcoming environment for every customer and look forward to inviting the community to sit back, relax with a coffee or beer and enjoy a traditional barber experience,” said Hopper and Craven.

Roundhouse Kickboxing

Roundhouse Kickboxing is a fitness center offering custom workout packages designed for any age or fitness level.

It was founded by Atlanta natives Jordan McCray and Mario Richards in 2021. The center will features 50-minute classes that incorporate high-intensity interval training and kickboxing circuits.

“The Buckhead area has always been on our radar as a fantastic expansion opportunity,” said McCray.

The center’s new 3,750-square-foot space is fronting Piedmont Road and will be the brand’s third location.

The new studio will introduce upgraded locker rooms and shower facilities, while featuring several murals from local artists.

Roundhouse Kickboxing will open in January 2024.

“We are excited for Roundhouse to grow alongside the Uptown development and are proud to bring Roundhouse Kickboxing to such a high-profile Atlanta location. Most importantly, we are dedicated to building community within our studios and are confident that we will continue to be successful in creating an environment that is inclusive of all types of people and fitness levels at Uptown,” said McCray.

Located near Lindbergh MARTA station, Uptown Atlanta offers nearly one-million-square feet of office space,120,000-square feet of retail and restaurant space and a variety of community gathering spaces.

The two new concepts will join several others that have previously signed on with the development, including:

El Gordo, an authentic taqueria with a modern lively setting

Bene Korean, an upscale Korean barbeque experience

J’ouvert Caribbean Kitchen, Caribbean street food and brunch restaurant

White Windmill, a popular Korean bakery and coffee shop

26 Thai Kitchen and Bar

For more information, click here.