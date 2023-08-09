A still image from surveillance footage released by APD.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying multiple persons of interest in an active murder investigation.

These persons of interest can be seen in the age-restricted video here.

The incident occurred on June 27, when officers responded to 3601 Martin Luther King Junior Dr. NW on a call for an injured male. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, David Dominguez Reyes, who sustained a laceration to the head.

Dominguez Reyes was transported to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on July 7. Preliminary investigation indicates that this incident may have been the result of a multi-person scuffle.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 5778477, online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.