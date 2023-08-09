Credit: Image courtesy of Atlanta BeltLine Inc.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. has announced that a new hip-hop-inspired event, called ‘ATL Park Jam’, will be taking place at Adair Park II on Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 8 p.m.

The free one-day event, which is presented by public art exhibition Art on the Atlanta BeltLine, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music, as well as highlight the rich legacy of innovation and creativity that the city’s emcees, producers and DJs have contributed to the genre.

Curated by event producer RAPPORT, ATL Park Jam has a jam-packed day of family-friendly performances and activities planned.

The event will feature various music performances from Atlanta hip-hop legend DJ Jelly, WREKing Crew All-Stars, Soul Food Cypher, DJ Prince Charm, as well as a HBCU-style drumline from Xclusive Percussion.

Other entertainment set for the day includes a roller skate demo and open skate session, a dance battle, a women’s-only rap cypher, a live aerosol art exhibition, along with an awards presentation.

“We’re extremely excited to present ATL Park Jam: a truly unique event that highlights and celebrates the myriad of ways Georgia and the City of Atlanta have been integral to Hip-Hop as we celebrate the culture’s 50th anniversary,” said Alex Acosta, RAPPORT.

“From the Bankhead bounce to the latest Tik-Tok dance craze, it is undeniable that Atlanta remains influential to Hip-Hop culture. This Park Jam is a special moment that brings all the homegrown elements together and honors the Georgia-born Architects of our culture. Part homecoming and part cookout, but all flavor – there’s something for everyone at ATL Park Jam.”

The upcoming ATL Park Jam kicks off the 13th season for Art on the Atlanta BeltLine. The local art exhibition aims to showcase the works of talented artists while simultaneously encouraging people to explore the Atlanta BeltLine, according to its website.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. says that the upcoming event “will not only elevate Atlanta’s homegrown hip hop talent”, but will also “showcase the intersections of sustainability, public spaces and culture, which has been paramount to the city’s success as a cultural beacon.”

“This season of arts and culture programming on the BeltLine is the culmination of years of collaboration, relationship building and sincere investment into the visionary creators of this City, past and present. We honor the legacy of musical greatness Atlanta has cultivated by elevating and supporting its inheritors,” said Miranda Kyle, Arts & Culture Program Manager, Atlanta BeltLine.

For more information on ATL Park Jam, including the full schedule of events, head over to atlparkjam.com.