Bar Ti Amo is expected to open on Aug. 4.

Atlanta restaurateur Marco Betti has opened Bar Ti Amo in Buckhead.

Betti, who also owns Antica Posta Tuscan Restaurant & Bar and Sauce Buckhead Pizza Bar, opened the restaurant Aug. 4 in the former Portofino space at 3199 Paces Ferry Place. The restaurant will offer up Italian cuisine from breakfast to after-dinner bites.

“We’re excited to bring the warmth and flavors of Italy to Buckhead with Bar Ti Amo,” said Betti in a press release. “Our team is dedicated to providing a memorable dining experience, from the cozy Italian Espresso Bar in the mornings to the lively Salotto Bar on weekends.”

The restaurant’s breakfast menu features Italian espresso, pastries such as whipped cream croissants and torta al cioccolato, and traditional Italian breakfast dishes. Lunch will offer up vegetable bowls, salads, Italian soups, pastas, paninis, and more. At night, dinner service will include a curated wine list, craft cocktails, and hearty Italian dishes.

The full menu can be found online.