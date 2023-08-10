The event will kick off on Aug. 11 with BeReggae’s third annual ‘Atlanta Nite’. Photo sourced from BeReggae website.

BeReggae Music and Arts Festival is returning to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park to celebrate its 10-year anniversary this weekend.

BeReggae is the largest reggae festival in the South. It was established in 2013 and for a decade has been a living exhibition of art, music and a celebration of Black culture.

The festival will take over the Meadow at Piedmont Park on Aug. 11 to 13.

BeReggae is sponsored by Red Stripe and is free and open to the public.

The three-day festival brings together the music, arts, culture and business of Afro Caribbean and African Diaspora roots in a family friendly environment.

BeReggae’s third annual ‘Atlanta Nite’ will get the event started on Friday, Aug. 11. The theme night celebrates Atlanta’s 70s’, 80s’, and 90s’ music and dance culture with performances by DJ Mars and DJ Kizzy Rock’ Old Atlanta Exp.

On Saturday, Third World, one of Jamaica’s top crossover acts, will deliver a 90-minute performance.

Third World is currently celebrating their 50th anniversary. Their performance will feature a special segment ‘The Original Reggae in the Park’.

The festival will close on Sunday with a VIP-only concert at Park Tavern with the Diamond D vs. Buckwild producer battle and the return of hip-hop group Boot Camp Clik. VIP tickets and VIP Cabanas are available for $50.

Along with being a celebration of culture, the festival also serves as a fundraiser for the Hand Over Fist (HOF) Foundation.

The HOF Foundation supports programs centered around education and economic empowerment of Black families.

Piedmont Park is located at 500 10th Street, NE in Atlanta.