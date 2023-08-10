One man is in serious but stable condition after his white Nissan sedan lost control and ejected him from his vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to Dunwoody police, shortly before 4 a.m. on Aug. 9, officers responded to an accident report on I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road.

“A white Nissan sedan was traveling westbound on I-285 approaching the Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge, when the vehicle lost control.,” the report said. “The Nissan struck the left median and went across all lanes of I-285. The Nissan then struck the right guardrail and came to a rest in the center travel lanes of I-285.”

The driver of the Nissan, a 19-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle during those initial collisions, according to the report.

However, that was not the end of incident. Minutes later, according to the statement, a burgundy Ford Escape struck the unoccupied Nissan causing a second crash. The driver of second vehicle was not injured.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Grady Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. He is currently in stable condition.