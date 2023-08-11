A rendering of the Lenox Boardwalk as it passes Lenox Square. (Courtesy Buckhead CID)

The Lenox Road Complete Street project, originally announced as part of the 2017 BUCKHEAD REdeFINED plan, is projected to start construction this November.

The project is broken up into three sections. Section 1 is the Lenox Boardwalk, an “urban linear park” that includes a 10’-12’ multi-use trail along Lenox Road between the Lenox MARTA Station (on East Paces Ferry Road) and Peachtree Road.

According to Buckhead Community Improvement District (CID) spokesman Tony Peters, bids for construction will be opened in September and construction will likely begin in November.

“Construction [of section I] will be complete in, I will say, fall of 2025,” Peters said.

Section II “will enhance pedestrian infrastructure, traffic flow and overall appearance starting at Peachtree Road and continuing to Phipps Boulevard,” according to the CID website. It is currently in the design stage, and Peters expects construction to start in the third quarter of 2025.

Section III is also currently in the design phase. This section will include “an elevated pedestrian and bicycle bridge” designed to “improve connectivity at the busy Lenox Rd./GA 400 Interchange.” Peters estimated a fourth quarter 2025 start for construction for this section.

The entire project is estimated to be completed by 2027.