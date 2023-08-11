Little 5 Points is set to come alive with a series of diverse and exciting patio parties throughout the month of August.

From music and markets to puppetry and psychic showcases, these events promise to offer something for everyone who attends these events sponsored by the Little 5 Points Business Association.

Fun in the Park – Aug. 11, 6-10 p.m.: featuring violinist Faith Lyn

On Aug. 11, “Fun in the Park” will offer an evening of enchantment as acclaimed violinist Faith Lyn takes the stage. With her captivating melodies, attendees can expect an atmosphere of pure delight.

Punk and Metal Flea Market – Aug. 12, 1-7 p.m.: Live Bands to Follow at the Star Bar

The following day, Aug. 12, brace yourself for an exhilarating afternoon at the Punk and Metal Flea Market. As the sun sets, the Star Bar will set the stage for a night of raw energy and infectious punk and heavy metal music. There will be a charge at the Star Bar.

Puppet Show Extravaganza – Aug. 13, 4 p.m.: “Edgar Clowning Poe” by Adam Clarke

On Aug. 13, prepare for a whimsical journey into the world of Edgar Allan Poe with “Edgar Clowning Poe.” Puppeteer Adam Clarke and live musician Mathew Klem will bring eleven short stories to life in a one-of-a-kind performance.

Market Hugs’ Musical Showcase – Aug. 18, 6 p.m.: Bands in Davis Plaza

Aug. 18 will see the spotlight shine on local bands in Davis Plaza, courtesy of Market Hugs. With a variety of musical styles, this evening promises to be a celebration of musical diversity and talent.

Market Hugs’ Musical Showcase – Aug. 19, 5 p.m.: Bands in Findley Plaza

The musical journey continues on August 19 as Findley Plaza hosts another enchanting evening of live music curated by Market Hugs. Get ready to sway to the rhythm and soak in the melodies.

An Evening of Musical Delights – Aug. 25, 7 p.m.: Bands by @see.brickhouse: Snukki, Playtime, and more

Aug. 25 promises an auditory feast as bands by @see.brickhouse ( Snukki, Playtime and more) set the stage ablaze. Prepare for an unforgettable night of musical discovery.

“Joan of Arc” Movie Night with Live Music by W8ING4UFO’s – Aug. 26, 9 p.m.:

On Aug. 26, cinematic and musical artistry collide as W8ing4ufo’s provides live musical accompaniment to the timeless movie “Joan of Arc.” Experience this fusion of visual and auditory storytelling like never before.

Enlightened Collective Psychic Showcase – Aug. 27, 2-8 p.m.: Unveiling the Unseen

Aug. 27 invites you to delve into the mysteries of the mind with the Enlightened Collective Psychic Showcase. Discover a world beyond the ordinary and explore the realms of the extraordinary.