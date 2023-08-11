The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man who died after Atlanta Police used a taser on him at the scene of an accident on Aug. 10.

Johnny Hollman, 62, was determined to be the at-fault driver in a vehicle accident near Morehouse College at Joseph E. Lowery and Cunningham Place. APD responded to multiple calls about the accident at 11:20 p.m., but when officers tried to issue a traffic citation, Hollman “became agitated and uncooperative.”

APD reported that the officer attempted to take the driver into custody, but he resisted and a struggle ensued.

“After several minutes struggling with the male, the officer utilized his taser and, with the help of a witness, placed the driver into handcuffs. Once the driver was in handcuffs, the officer realized he was unresponsive and requested EMS to the scene,” the report states.

Hollman was transported to Grady Hospital and pronounced dead.

Both the GBI and APD have opened independent investigations, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.