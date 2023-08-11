According to a recent study by Stacker, several metropolitan areas in Georgia are experiencing fast job growth since the onset of COVID-19. Atlanta currently falls as the fourth fastest for job increase.

The study was conducted with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with metros ranked by the percent change in jobs from May to June. Metros where jobs shrank were also included in the rankings, but metros without all data points available were excluded.

The report shows that the Georgia cities with the fastest-growing job markets are:

Columbus Albany Warner Robins Atlanta Athens Gainseville Augusta Hinesville Macon (tied with Hinesville) Rome Dalton Valdosta Savannah Brunswick

These cities have seen remarkable increases in job opportunities across multiple industries. For instance, Gainesville has experienced a 10.8% boost in job growth, which is an impressive feat. Additionally, Brunswick has also seen a steady increase in employment opportunities, with an 8.3% growth rate.

The report’s findings are a clear indication of the state’s strong economic potential and its ability to create a thriving job market. As more businesses open and grow in these cities, the state’s economy is expected to continue expanding. This is good news for job seekers in Georgia, as well as for the state’s residents who will benefit from increased economic activity and job opportunities.

The study also reveals that the top industries driving job growth in Georgia include healthcare, education, and transportation. Healthcare, education, and transportation are the top industries driving job growth in the state. Therefore, job seekers looking to make the most of the current economic boom should consider exploring job opportunities in these industries.

For more information on the study, visit Stacker’s website.