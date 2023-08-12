Northridge Center is located at the corner of Northridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs. (Lincoln Property Co.)

Lincoln Property Company Southeast announced it has been awarded the leasing assignment for Northridge Center, a 188,944-square-foot office complex in Sandy Springs.

Lincoln currently oversees property management at the center. Vice Presidents Matt Fergus and Seabie Hickson and Leasing Associate Maia Perri will handle leasing on behalf of the owner, Koelbel and Company.

Northridge Center is a two-building, Class-A complex on the corner of Roswell and Northridge roads in Sandy Springs, immediately off of GA 400. The buildings offer flexible floor plans and amenities including a 2,000-square-foot fitness center with a locker room and showers, an on-site café, outdoor seating and access to nearby entertainment, shopping and dining.

The owners are adding new amenities to the property, which will include a collaborative tenant lounge, a conference facility seating up to 50 people and move-in-ready spec suites ranging from 2,000-5,000 square feet. Renovations and additions to the property are set to wrap up this summer.

“We have enjoyed working alongside Koelbel, and our leasing team is the right fit to continue bringing top-tier tenants to Northridge Center. With some of the best dining and shopping in the city and access to public transportation just steps away, it is truly one of the best locations available in the market for quality office product,” Fergus said.