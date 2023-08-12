The Sandy Springs Education Force will give community residents the opportunity to discard old electronics and help out the nonprofit organization at the same time.

The electronics recycling event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the North Springs High School parking lot at 7447 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

Donations of $20 per car will help provide funds to support Sandy Springs Education Force’s STEAM, literacy, after-school and mentoring programs in schools in the city.

eWaste ePlanet will take electronics for a minimum donation of $20 per car to SSEF. Working and non-working items are accepted. All data will be wiped clean.

eWaste ePlanet also will require additional, per-pound charges to recycle some items. For example: TVs, CRTs, alkaline batteries, media discs and tapes and printers cost the following extra fees separate from the donation:

Printers ($0.25/lb)

LCD TVs ($0.25/lb)

CRT or DLP TVs & Monitors ($0.40/lb)

Batteries ($1/lb)

Media discs & tapes ($1.50/lb)

Microwaves ($10 each)

Bring exact change, check or pay online via the Donate page and bring donation receipts.

SSEF also is collecting new school supplies for its Teacher Supply Closet. View a list of the most needed materials on the SSEF website.