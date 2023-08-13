A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near the Lindbergh MARTA station in Buckhead.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call about gunfire at Willowest apartments on Lindbergh Place around 1:30 p.m

On arrival, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

APD’s homicide unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

