100 Black Men of Atlanta currently offers its Project Success curriculum, a nationally recognized post-secondary preparation, tuition assistance and mentoring program for Atlanta Public Schools. Credit: 100 Black Men of Atlanta website

Bank of America is supporting the 100 Black Men of Atlanta nonprofit organization with grant funding to help launch a new financial literacy training program for students in Atlanta.

“We are committed to the advancement of local economies and being a leader of positive change in our community” said Al McRae, president, Bank of America Atlanta. “Providing support to organizations like the 100 Black Men of Atlanta that are providing critical support to the future leaders of Atlanta is one of the ways we are impacting the broader community while also contributing to Mayor Dicken’s Year of the Youth proclamation.”

Established in 1986, 100 Black Men of Atlanta is an African American volunteer organization that focuses on education and empowerment.

The organization currently offers its Project Success. Project Success is a post-secondary preparation, tuition assistance and mentoring program for Atlanta Public Schools.

The program currently operates at the B.E.S.T. Academy and Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Both schools are public, single-gender with grades six through 12.

The recent grant will allow the organization to enhance and launch the program in additional partner schools.

The new program will teach basic financial skills, including:

Building an emergency fund

Budgeting

Paying bills

Saving for longterm goals

“The goal of our financial literacy program is to introduce and instill smart money habits, breaking the cycle of the current disparity in rates of financial literacy across racial and ethnic groups. We are delighted to increase the impact of this initiative through the generosity of Bank of America and donors who make this possible,” said Sidney Barron, chairman of 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

The grant was announced on Aug. 10 in conjunction with National Financial Awareness Day on Aug. 14.

The Bank of America will also assist by providing resources through its Better Money Habits financial literacy curriculum. For more information, click here.